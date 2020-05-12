GUYANA AMAZON WARRIORS ANNOUNCE LOCAL PLAYER RETENTIONS

The Guyana Amazon Warriors have announced the West Indian players they will be retaining for the 2020 Hero Caribbean Premier League. International retentions and signings will be announced at a later date. This year teams can retain as many players from their 2019 squads as they wish. They could also transfer players to other teams and sign emerging players.

The Amazon Warriors have chosen to retain six local Guyanese players, three regional West Indian players and they have signed a Guyanese player as one of their Emerging West Indies players ahead of the CPL draft.

The following are the Local and Regional players retained and signed by the franchise for CPL 2020:

Nicholas Pooran (Trinidad & Tobago)

Shimron Hetmyer (Guyana)

Brandon King (Jamaica)

Keemo Paul (Guyana)

Sherfane Rutherford (Guyana)

Romario Shepherd (Guyana)

Chandrapaul Hemraj (Guyana)

Kevin Sinclair (Guyana)*

Odean Smith (Jamaica)

Anthony Bramble (Guyana)

* Emerging player

Guyana Amazon Warriors Team Operations Manager, Omar Khan, commented on the retentions and signing: “The Guyana Amazon Warriors Franchise has and will always be committed to the continued development of our local and regional players. From the inception of the CPL we included young Guyanese players in our squad as part of the franchise’s mandate to provide opportunities to young aspiring Guyanese cricketers to assist in their overall development as professional cricketers. Shimron Hetmyer, Keemo Paul and Sherfane Rutherford have all benefitted from these opportunities prior to them becoming full-fledged members of our team.

“We are extremely delighted that we were able to retain the majority of our local and regional players, including Nicholas Pooran and Brandon King, both of whom have been hailed by the cricket pundits as potential future stars of West Indies cricket and who were members of our team last year. The Guyana Amazon Warriors wish all of the retained players great success in the CPL 2020."

0 comments