CWI denies Quintynes accusations of abandonment

Cricket West Indies (CWI) is refuting charges made by former Barbados and West Indies allrounder Shaquana Quintyne that she was abandoned by CWI after being injured during a practice session held at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua, during a camp in preparation for the International Cricket Council 50-over World Cup three years ago.

Last Friday during an interview with Barbados TODAY, Quintyne disclosed that she was filing a lawsuit against CWI after being forsaken by the governing body of cricket in the region. The former promising cricketer stated she had three operations performed on her knee in Barbados, Jamaica and Canada after tearing the cruciate ligaments in her right knee during the fall. As a result she has no cartilage in her right knee and now suffers from osteoarthritis.

Quintyne, 24, stated she had a brace on her knee for an extended period of time due to the injury that had left her in excruciating pain. She said she has been footing her medical expenses that were extremely costly. Quintyne, a contracted player at the time of her injury, indicated that she lost her contract with CWI shortly after being injured.

Read more at Barbados Today

2 comments