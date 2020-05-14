Womens cricket needs investors

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad – In order for West Indies’ female cricketers to be better prepared for competition, improve their performance and get bigger salaries, the women’s game needs to attract more investment, says Cricket West Indies (CWI) president Ricky Skerritt.

And he has hinted at changes to come.

Speaking on i95FM Sports, Skerritt agreed there was need for more competitive cricket for the women to improve their fitness, and therefore their playing, and acknowledged the disparity in pay between professionals working with the West Indies men’s and women’s squads.

But he stressed that “the problem still is that women’s cricket needs money, it needs investment”.

“It needs a lot of things but it needs investment. More cricket needs to be played regionally."

