'Massive hole' in Cricket West Indies finances, says report

An audit into the financial problems affecting West Indies cricket has found a "massive hole" in its coffers and, according to board president, Ricky Skerritt, sounded "an alarm bell" for its future.

The report, compiled by external and independent auditors PKF, suggests Cricket West Indies (CWI) has suffered from overly optimistic revenue projections and unsustainable costs. It also criticises an opaque and inadequate accounting system, which enabled abuses to go unreported and posed a threat to "the board's long-term sustainability."

News of the report's findings comes as CWI struggles to pap match fee owed to its players. But while it is clear the current board management is grappling with a cash flow crisis, the report puts much of the blame on historic factors.

Those historic factors centre predominantly on the previous administration, headed by David Cameron; Cameron has told ESPNcricinfo that he is the victim of a "smear campaign" and questioned the "credibility of the report and its findings."

