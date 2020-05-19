England series in CWIs best interests, says Bishop

Well-respected television broadcaster, Ian Bishop, believes it would be in the best financial interests of Cricket West Indies (CWI) and regional players to take up the England and Wales Cricket Board’s offer of the three-Test series in the United Kingdom this July.

The series was postponed from the original June 4-29 dates because of the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, but now seems poised to go ahead under a new set of radical suite of safety proposals aimed at mitigating against the health threat.

“I don’t know that the West Indies board can afford to go for prolonged periods with inactivity. I think that would be the death of them financially, and by extension the players around the region will suffer greatly, as have most people in this country and around the world,” Bishop told i95FM Radio here.

“I know that sports seem like a back burner [issue] to many when so many have been losing their jobs but … sport is not a game. Sport is a job and career as well for all of these players and the people surrounding it.

