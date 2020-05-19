No artificial substance or saliva, use sweat to shine the ball - ICC

Sweat can be used to shine the ball. Saliva cannot. Home umpires will temporarily replace neutral umpires. Every team will get an additional review per innings no matter the format. And there will be no Covid substitutes. These are the key recommendations made by the ICC cricket committee on Monday as cricket takes another step towards returning amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Anil Kumble, the head of the cricket committee, said the above recommendations were "interim measures" for safe resumption of play. "We are living through extraordinary times and the recommendations the committee have made today are interim measures to enable us to safely resume cricket in a way that preserves the essence of our game whilst protecting everyone involved."

These recommendations will now be sent to the ICC board, which is scheduled to meet on May 28 through video conference, and are likely to be ratified.

