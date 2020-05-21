Windies coach Gus Logie expresses sadness over tour postponement

West Indies head coach Augustine Logie has expressed sadness over the postponement of South Africa’s tour to the Caribbean and the subsequent World Cup Qualifiers in Sri Lanka due to Coronavirus pandemic. While the five-match ODI series against the Proteas was scheduled later this month, the Qualifiers were slated to start at the end of June.

“It’s unfortunate as far as the tour of Sri Lanka is concerned. Many players would have been hoping to do well in the annual regional tournament to stake a claim for the Sri Lanka tour, but it didn’t materialise COVID-19,” Logie said. “We are hoping and trusting that we will get the clearance to soon start playing cricket again.”

