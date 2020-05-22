Michael Holding alleges misuse of BCCIs donation by CWI

Fast bowling great Michael Holding has alleged misuse of half a million US dollars that BCCI donated to Cricket West Indies besides raising serious questions on the financial management of the game’s governing body in the island nations.

On a YouTube show, Holding displayed the audit report of Pannell Kerr Foster (PKF) on cricket governance in the Caribbean and raised several red flags. He also touched upon the donation CWI received from the Indian cricket board (BCCI) for the benefit of its former players.

“Way back in 2013-2014, the BCCI donated half a million US dollars specifically to go to past players. I am a past player, not that I want any of it but I know a lot of past players, I have never heard that not even one cent out of that half a million going to any past player.

