Not all great players are good teachers- Clive Lloyd

Legendary West Indies captain Clive Lloyd agrees in principle with former players stepping in to provide mentorship for the new generation but has called for a careful screening process to get the best outcome from the experience.

The 75-year-old Lloyd has been respected for generations, not just for his cricketing ability but steady and inspiring leadership, which saw the West Indies lift back-to-back ICC World Cup titles in 1975 and 1979.

“We have to find out how strong they are in certain departments. You can’t just say this guy is going to be this when he isn’t suited for that role. You have to find out what strengths he or she has,” Lloyd told the Mason and Guest Radio program.

