West Indies back in training with board expected to approve England tour

West Indies have followed England with a return to training before the expected sign-off on Thursday for their three-Test tour.

A Cricket West Indies board meeting is expected to give the green light for a trip that brings 25 players and a coaching setup together in Antigua and, once individual coronavirus test results have been returned from a private laboratory in Florida, departs for the UK on 8 June.

After arrival, the seven-week tour will begin with a fortnight of quarantine for the squad at the Hilton at Old Trafford, during which time a 15-man squad and 10 reserves are expected to be able to work towards the first Test at Hampshire’s Ageas Bowl – another ground with a hotel – on 8 July.

But like England, whose 18 red-ball bowlers returned to individual training last week before a wider international training group are named on Friday, West Indies’ preparation for their defence of the Wisden Trophy has already begun.

