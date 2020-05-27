Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Highlights

The first clash of the T10 league carnival was a one-sided affair. First marquee player Sunil Ambris delivered with the bat with an unbeaten 41 helping his side post 104/2. In the second innings, he delivered with the ball taking two wickets for four runs in his two overs. Javid Harry took starred with the ball taking three wickets for seven runs. Salt Pond Breakers won the match by 49 runs against Botanical Garden Rangers.

In the second match, opener Salvan Browne’s 44 helped La Soufriere Hikers post 84/5. In reply, Fort Charlotte Strikers could post 73/8, losing the match by 11 runs. In the last clash of the fourth day, Grenadiers Divers were beaten by Dark View Explorers. The Divers could not chase down a total of 87 as they suffered a batting collapse. Leg-spinner Sealron Williams starred with the ball taking three wickets for 11 runs.

Read more at Indian Express

0 comments