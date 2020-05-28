Cameron on CWIs agenda

CRICKET West Indies (CWI) CEO Johnny Grave said the CWI board will discuss former president Dave Cameron’s request for a copy of the financial review at the board’s teleconference on Thursday.

In a Whatsapp message to Newsday on Tuesday, Grave said, “He has asked for a copy of our financial review that was presented to our board in December 2019. Our board will consider his request on Thursday at our next scheduled teleconference.”

An unconfirmed report on the Mason and Guest Show in Barbados, on Tuesday, said Cameron had acted on his initial threat to take CWI to court if he did not receive a copy of the audit.

Asked about any court action from the former CWI boss, Grave said, “Not to my knowledge.”

Read more at NewsDay

0 comments