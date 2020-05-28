Prime Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines Dr Ralph Gonsalves has given the proposed West Indies tour of England in July his blessing once Cricket West Indies can establish that the players representing the region will be safe.

Dr Gonsalves was speaking on Mason on Guest on the Voice of Barbados station on Tuesday night.

Following discussions that began at the start of the month between CWI and the England and Wales Cricket Board, it seems likely that the tour will go ahead. CWI CEO Johnny Grave alluded as much when he spoke with Sportsmax.TV recently.

“The ECB is confident that they can deliver a safe plan for bio-secure behind closed doors cricket that will meet the UK Government guidelines and will therefore likely secure their board's approval,” Grave said.

