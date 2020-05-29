CPL may play in T&T only

The 2020 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Twenty20 (T20) Tournament is likely to be played in T&T solely and is carded to begin in August as was originally stated.

Guardian Media Sports has been reliably informed that the CPL will present a proposal to Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and his cabinet for T&T’s consideration as host for the eighth edition.

The CPL is proposing to play four matches a day in T&T, two at the Queen’s Park Oval in St Clair, Port-of-Spain and two at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, San Fernando. The final of the tournament was always carded for T&T, as has been the case for the last two editions.

The CPL organisers are hoping to get the tournament started on August 19 with the final on September 26. Among the proposals is to have the six teams and support staff all housed at the Hilton Trinidad for the period of the tournament. There are expected to be 34 matches played

