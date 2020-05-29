Roach: England series win was the high point of my career

Playing against England brings out the best in Kemar Roach.

That’s why the ace pace bowler has his eyes set on the upcoming trip to the United Kingdom, where West Indies will face the hosts in three Test matches.

“My goal is 200 wickets when we go to England…that’s the personal goal. The team goal is to win the series…. To beat England in England would be something special for us as players and for West Indies cricket."

“It’s definitely doable…. We beat them last time they were here in the West Indies last year and we have many of the same players who were in that team last year.”

