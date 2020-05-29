Cleon Smith's passing a 'massive blow to women's cricket' WIPA

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The West Indies Players' Association (WIPA) is extending heartfelt sympathies to the family, friends and colleagues of former Jamaica women's cricket coach, Cleon Smith.

Smith had reportedly been battling a heart condition for some time, but passed away this afternoon in Kingston while in hospital.

The association said Smith has been a national coach for Jamaica cricket since 2006. It said Smith's involvement with the Jamaica Cricket Association (JCA) goes as far back as 1995, where he worked with the male youth teams and served as a scout.

Smith had eight national titles to his credit.

“I remember working with Mr Smith a few years ago as a national selector. I found him to be a disciplined, dedicated and hard-working coach. He got the best out of a number of his players and quite a few of them transitioned to the senior West Indies team. Mr Smith's passing is a massive blow to women's cricket in Jamaica,” WIPA secretary, Wayne Lewis said.

