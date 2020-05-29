The Kenyan who dreams of playing in the CPL: Gagandeep Singh

by KRISSANIA YOUNG

From co-hosting the World Cup in 2003, where they famously made it to the semi-finals, to being stripped of their ODI status in 2015; it has been a fall of epic proportions for Cricket Kenya, who are still – 17 years later – in the rebuilding phase. A declining sport in the African nation, cricket might be, the game remains still in the heart of a few. And for one such all-rounder, his dream is to play in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Being born in Kenya to Indian parents, Gagandeep Singh remembers his introduction to the sport:

“I started cricket in my backyard with a tennis ball before joining my dad in club cricket.”

Speaking proudly of his father, he says:

“He was a cricketer [who] played for Impala before quitting cricket and becoming a manager for Sikh Union Team A, before moving to Sir Ali Muslim club.”

Acknowledging that cricket is indeed in decline in his homeland, he shared fears that not even the advent of T20 cricket will be able to retain youngsters to the sport.

“Yes, it’s attracting youngsters but some youngsters only play for the fun, they don’t wish to make it a career.”

(Kenya has failed to qualify for a major ICC tournament since 2011).

And considering Singh’s honesty about the situation currently facing professional cricketers in Kenya, it’s not hard to see why.

“It [has been] difficult to make a living since Kenya lost its ODI status. Very difficult, but as a sportsman, you have to keep working hard to earn that butter and bread.”

After entering the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier as underdogs, Kenya failed to qualify for the 2020 competition.

Yet, the 29-year-old still harbours dreams of representing his county at the highest level.

“That’s something I have been working for, for years and years. Now [I am] hoping for a call-up to the senior team and [that] I can live up to the expectations of the team, if I do get picked in the coming years.”

Then what would you say has been the highlight of your career so far?

“The highlight of my career is playing in the East African Premier League and the East African Cup. That is when I found myself called up for the [Kenyan] emerging squad and then things changed for me as a professional, I started to play in different places.”

The East African Premier League and East African Cup were T20 tournaments developed by Cricket Kenya following their poor showing in the 2011 World Cup. Hosted by Kenya and Uganda, the former ran for three seasons, attracting Pakistan internationals Mohammad Sami, Kamran Akmal, and Imran Nazir in its third season.

Singh, who says his friend was responsible for his place in the CPL 2019 draft, says that was a proud moment.

“It was a proud moment to be a part of the record-breaking draft for associate players and [knowing] only two Kenyans were among them, myself and Irfan Karim.”

In 2019, the Caribbean Premier League stated that “a record 536 players from 20 overseas countries and the West Indies made themselves available to be picked by the six Hero CPL teams.”

Singh also shares his desire to go one step further, as he relishes the opportunity to showcase his talent.

“Playing in the CPL will not be easy for associate players if you don’t have any record to show. And then it’s also hard for [even] talented cricketers to get a chance in such a massive competition [because] as a team, you want the best players. [Still] I am hoping one day I can make it to the CPL and showcase my talent to the world.”

Lastly, he speaks of his definition of success.

“By the end of my career I would love to achieve a few things, play for the Kenya [senior] team, and to play all the franchise leagues available in the world and of course I want people to know me all over the world.”

