CWI Board gives approval in principle for Test Tour of England
Fri, May 29, '20
ST JOHN’S, Antigua – The Board of Directors of Cricket West Indies (CWI) met via Teleconference on Thursday, May 29. The majority of the lengthy meeting focused on discussing the initial short-term recommendations from the Financial Strategy Advisory Committee (FSAC), a special purpose committee that was put in place by CWI President Ricky Skerritt on April 2, 2020. The committee comprised a joint membership of Directors and Executive Management, all with significant financial management expertise, chaired by JCA President, Wilford “Billy” Heaven. The Board agreed to the committee’s business continuity plan of action, for how CWI would have to operate in order to survive its cash flow crisis, in the context of the debilitating economic uncertainties of the global pandemic COVID-19.
The Board also gave approval in principle for the proposed upcoming West Indies Test tour of England. The decision comes only after CWI medical and cricket-related representatives and advisors have been involved in detailed discussions with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), and their own medical and public health advisers. These discussions involve the local and international logistics and protocols which are already being put in place to minimize risk and optimize the health and safety of all concerned. CWI has also received and reviewed detailed plans for players and staff to be kept in a bio-secure environment for the duration of the tour, with all matches being played “behind closed doors”.