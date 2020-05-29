CWI Board gives approval in principle for Test Tour of England ST JOHN’S, Antigua – The Board of Directors of Cricket West Indies (CWI) met via Teleconference on Thursday, May 29. The majority of the lengthy meeting focused on discussing the initial short-term recommendations from the Financial Strategy Advisory Committee (FSAC), a special purpose committee that was put in place by CWI President Ricky Skerritt on April 2, 2020. The committee comprised a joint membership of Directors and Executive Management, all with significant financial management expertise, chaired by JCA President, Wilford “Billy” Heaven. The Board agreed to the committee’s business continuity plan of action, for how CWI would have to operate in order to survive its cash flow crisis, in the context of the debilitating economic uncertainties of the global pandemic COVID-19. The Board also gave approval in principle for the proposed upcoming West Indies Test tour of England. The decision comes only after CWI medical and cricket-related representatives and advisors have been involved in detailed discussions with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), and their own medical and public health advisers. These discussions involve the local and international logistics and protocols which are already being put in place to minimize risk and optimize the health and safety of all concerned. CWI has also received and reviewed detailed plans for players and staff to be kept in a bio-secure environment for the duration of the tour, with all matches being played “behind closed doors”.

CWI’s management is now in the process of seeking to put all of the approvals and logistics in place within the Caribbean, including seeking permission from the various National Governments to facilitate the movement of players and support staff, using private charter planes and conducting medical screenings and individual COVID-19 testing for all members of the touring party.

President Ricky Skerritt, stated: “I would like to thank the CWI Management, the Medical Advisory Committee, and the FSAC for their detailed and timely presentations given to the Board meeting. In addition to our approval in principle of the proposed Test Tour of England, we made some significant financial management decisions that will be announced and implemented in due course. The great detail to which the Board engaged in these matters is testimony to their urgency and importance, but it meant that we had to defer a few agenda items until next Wednesday (June 3), when we have scheduled to reconvene”.

CWI will continue to fine-tune the various arrangements with the ECB, whilst they await final UK Government approval of their plans for a bio-secure tour with all three Test Matches being played behind closed doors.

