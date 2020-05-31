Holder, Gayle and Russell told me India didnt want to see Pakistan qualify for semi-finals: Mushtaq Ahmed

All-rounder Ben Stokes talking about Indias run-chase against England in the 2019 World Cup in his book has taken a new turn now with former Pakistan spinner Mushtaq Ahmed saying that West Indies players had told him after watching the game that India lost the game to stop Pakistan from entering the knockout stages.

“I was working with the West Indies squad at last year’s World Cup. After India’s loss to England, Jason Holder, Chris Gayle and Andre Russell said to me, Mushy, India didn’t want to see Pakistan qualify for the semi-finals,” Mushtaq Ahmed told Pakistani news channel ARY Sports.

Stokes has denied the claims that in his latest book “Ben Stokes on Fire”, he suggested that India deliberately lost to England at the 2019 World Cup in the round-robin stage.

