Carol Henry, president of the St Lucia Cricket Association said there is much interest in the T10 cricket tournament his association has planned for later this month.

The competition that will feature St Lucia’s local players and professional cricketers will be played in the Darren Sammy Cricket Grounds in Gros Islet and with the population starved for live sports, Henry said the prospects of success are quite positive.

“Much interest has been piqued based on enquiries and the response from our affiliates and local media,” he told Sportsmax.TV. “There is eager anticipation as this heralds and is seen as the new norm, reopening of cricket in tandem with Saint Lucia Government's phased re-opening plans.”

Henry said a schedule for the tournament will be set as soon as the draft is finalised and that will be based on the level of sponsorship the association can generate for the tournament.

