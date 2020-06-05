Veersammy Permaul disappointed with his non-selection

The 2020 season was aborted with two matches remaining due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 Pandemic and this was the third time Permaul has captured 50 or more wickets in a single season.

Three Guyanese were selected in a 30-man squad for possible selection but batsman Shimron Hetmyer and fast bowling all-rounder Kemo Paul opted out due to safety reasons. Trinidadian batsman Daren Bravo also made himself unavailable.

“I never told anyone that I was not available for the England tour so I take it that I was just not picked. Of course I am disappointed but my selection is not in my hands and all I can do is to continue to take wickets if I play for Guyana” Permaul said yesterday.

“I always say to myself ‘I will get back when God wants me there; God is my only hope,” said the 30-year-old from Albion, Berbice. Chairman of the CWI Selectors, Guyanese Roger Harper had said during a Radio interview before the 30-man squad was picked:“He (Permaul) has certainly put his hands up again, in a big way. You know, taking 50 wickets in the eight matches, he has really put his hands up, and of course he would be seriously considered.”

