Former West Indies pacer Michael Holding says he can’t blame the trio of players - Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer and Keemo Paul - who opted out of the impending England tour, given the conditions globally surrounding Covid-19. But the SKY cricket commentator deemed it a missed chance for the batsmen, especially, to develop their craft.

“Well the West Indies Board, before the squad was even selected, before they even confirmed the tour, had told everyone, the players and the entire public that they would not be forcing anyone to go on this tour. If any player decided they weren’t absolutely sure about going on tour, they weren’t confident about things and if they would be safe and all that, they could opt-out and these three guys have opted out,” Holding said.

Holding believed Bravo in particular would have benefitted from more cricket against top-class opposition in England. “Bravo, I think, needs to resuscitate his career,” Holding said. “He started off so brilliantly. Everybody thought he was going to be another great West Indies batsman. He hasn’t really fulfilled that. I think the more cricket he can play now, especially for the West Indies, I think the better chance he has of getting back on track and showing everyone the great player that he could be.”

