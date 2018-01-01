Fast bowler Oshane Thomas hungers for taste of Test cricket

The 23-year-old has played 20 One-Day Internationals (ODI) and 12 Twenty20 (T20) matches for West Indies, but while he made his debut in both formats back in 2018, he is yet to get a taste of Test match cricket.

“I definitely want to play Test cricket; I want to do well in all three formats,” he said during a recent interview after training at Sabina Park.

“Test cricket is really the ultimate that everyone wants to play to be great. You don't want to just be an average cricketer; you want to be among the greats,” Thomas added.

Read more at the Jamaica Observer

0 comments