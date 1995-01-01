Recent battles against England should give Windies confidence boost - Holding

West Indies bowling legend Michael Holding believes the team’s previously strong performances against England should give them plenty of confidence heading into next month’s Test series.

England are currently ranked at fourth in the world, four places above the eight-ranked West Indies. On paper, it should be a comfortable win for the home team. But, although the Windies have not managed to get any sort of result in the UK since 1995 and have not won a series there since 1998, the regional team has put in some solid performances, including when they last visited in 2017.

“West Indies lost 2-1 when they were in England the last time. They didn’t play that badly…the second Test match will have showed them that they are able to compete in England,” Holding said on youtube podcast Mikey – Holding nothing back.

