Moments in Time: Shot for shot, Lara matches Basit Ali in famous ODI final against Pakistan

In 1993 a score of 284 was challenging and when Pakistan’s Basit Ali took a liking to Curtly Ambrose, Anderson Cummins and Carl Hooper, the West Indies were in trouble.

It was the final of the Pepsi Champions Trophy in Sharjah and the West Indies faced a powerful Pakistan inclusive of Saeed Anwar, Inzamam-ul-Haq and Saleem Malik.

Electing to field first, The Richie Richardson led West Indies must have thought they were in a great position after Anwar and Aemer Sohail struggled to get going, scoring 16 from 26 deliveries and 10 from 40 respectively.

Things looked even more promising when Sohail was caught at slip by Brian Lara off the bowling of Kenny Benjamin.

Inzamam was not known for really pushing the scoring rate and his 30 from 51 deliveries would not have scared the West Indies but there were signs that the tide was turning with Malik at the other end putting on a good display.

Malik would go on to score 84 from 96 deliveries but that was after Courtney Walsh had Inzamam caught by Desmond Haynes.

Read more at SportsMax

0 comments