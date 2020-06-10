Dwayne Bravo: We ask for equality and respect

West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo became the third cricketer from Caribbean islands after Darren Sammy and Chris Gayle to openly talk about racism. While using hard-hitting words against racial comments around the world, Bravo said he would never ask for revenge but now ‘enough is enough’ and times has come they black people demand ‘equality and respect’.

Bravo’s comments came after the Black Lives Matter campaign came into being after the killing of African-American man George Floyd in the USA.

“It’s sad to see what’s going on around the world. As a black man, we know the history of what black people have been through. We never ask for revenge, we ask for equality and respect. That’s it,” Bravo told former Zimbabwe cricketer Pommie Mbangwa in an Instagram live chat on Tuesday.

