CEO of Cricket West Indies Johnny Grave Clarifies ECB Loan

CEO of Cricket West Indies, Johnny Grave, has sought to set the record straight on a 3 million U.S dollar loan the board received from the England and Wales Cricket Board, ECB.

Former West Indies Pacer Andy Roberts questioned why Cricket West Indies was rushing to undertake the tour, hinting that it could have been pressure from the ECB due to the loan.

Roberts was speaking on Mason and Guest in Barbados yesterday and said for as a show of appreciation for the Windies doing the tour the loan should now be treated as a gift.

