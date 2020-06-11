Bennett puzzled by exclusion of Pooran from WI Test tour of England

West Indies, including 14 frontline players and 11 reserves, are currently in England ahead of the first Test which is scheduled to start early next month.

“I think it [the squad] has a fairly decent balance, but personally speaking, if it's one thing that puzzled me a bit it was the non-inclusion of Pooran,” Bennett told the Jamaica Observer.

Pooran, 24, a left-hand batsman and wicketkeeper, has played in Twenty20 (T20) franchise leagues around the world since he was a teenager.

He is yet to play a Test match, but is a regular for West Indies in T20 and One Day International (ODI) cricket. His record in ODIs is particularly impressive — a 932 runs tally in 25 matches at an average of 49.05. His lone century, a classy 118, came at the 2019 World Cup in England and Wales.

Read more at Jamaica Observer

0 comments