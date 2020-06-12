Anderson grateful to West Indies for committing to England Tests

James Anderson has thanked West Indies for taking the "scary decision" to play a Test series in England.

Like much of the global sporting calendar, the English cricket season has been ravaged by the coronavirus crisis, with no competitive action able to take place so far.

England will play West Indies in three matches behind closed doors next month, with the tourists based at Old Trafford.

The Manchester ground will host the second and third games as a bio-secure venue, after the Ageas Bowl in Southampton stages the opener.

"From our point of view we're certainly very grateful that the West Indies are coming over here," he said.

Read more at SportsMax

1 comments