Thomas' pace could have been trump card for Windies claims Roberts

West Indies legend Sir Andy Roberts believes up and coming fast bowler Oshane Thomas should have been one of the names scribbled higher on the list for the team’s upcoming three-Test tour of England.

The 23-year-old pace bowler has been added as a reserve for the tour but is not a part of the 14-man squad for the series. In fact, he is yet to make his test cricket debut but has played 20 ODIs and 12 T20Is since his debut in late 2018 and picked up five-wicket hauls in both limited-overs formats.

“He should be in that 14-man squad from the onset. He has what others want, he has pace. Everybody wants pace,” Roberts told the Mason and Guest Radio program.

Read more at SportsMax

3 comments