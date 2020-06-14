CWI TO HOST WEST INDIES PROFESSIONAL PLAYERS DRAFT 2020

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) will host the West Indies professional players draft for the Colonial Medical Insurance Super50 Cup and the West Indies Four-Day Championship on Monday June 15, 2020 via a Zoom meeting.

The draft shall be conducted over two rounds and each franchise must pick a player in each round. Based on CWI’s draft structure, each franchise will contract a minimum of 15 players, 13 pre-selected and the two from the player pool during the live draft. The event will be monitored by CWI’s auditors KPMG to ensure that the process is carried out efficiently and smoothly.

CWI’s Cricket Operations Manager, Roland Holder said, “The draft, now in its seventh (7th) year, demonstrates that CWI remains committed to our professional cricket structure and system, even in these times of uncertainty from the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more at WINDIES Cricket

