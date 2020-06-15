Windies players will have 'no friendships' with Archer during series

West Indies players will have "no friendships" with England bowler Jofra Archer in the upcoming Test series, according to Kemar Roach.

England host the Windies in three Test matches behind closed doors next month as international cricket returns following the coronavirus pandemic.

Star bowler Archer was born in Barbados and represented West Indies at Under-19 level before opting to play for England.

He is close friends with Windies duo Shai Hope and Chemar Holder, as well as being a former team-mate of Alzarri Joseph and Preston McSween.

But Roach insists Archer's relationship with many of the squad will have no impact on the cricket that will be played.

The series will be the fast bowler's first Test encounters against his former team, following their Cricket World Cup duel last year.

"Jofra made his decision and he's done a fantastic job for England so far but there will be no friendships during this series," said Roach, who is also from Barbados.

Read more at SportsMax

0 comments