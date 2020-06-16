Roach: Windies fast bowling in good hands

Fast bowler Kemar Roach says that West Indies fast bowling is in good hands seeing the youngsters who are on tour with him in England at the moment.

Roach who is the leader of the fast bowling attack for the three-Test tour said: "I am really impressed with the young fast bowlers and I am looking forward to working with them on this tour. I am excited to be together with these young fast bowlers and looking forward to them taking the West Indies fast bowling to another level."

Roach, 31, has taken 19 wickets in England and enjoys bowling there: "England is a fast-bowling paradise and I am.looing forward to bowling here. The pitches are good and I think that once we stick to our plan here the fast bowling attack can cause England problems. I don't see why not."

Roach was the strike bowler who got among England in the last series in the Caribbean in 2019. He grabbed 5/17 in the first Test in Barbados and after that spell England were bemused and went on to lose the series 2-0 handing the Wisden Trophy to the West Indies.

