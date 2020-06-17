ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – The West Indies team will be sporting new eye-catching training and playing kits during the Sandals Tour of England 2020 as part of a new three-year partnership with Castore, the official team kit and merchandise partner of Cricket West Indies (CWI).

The new training outfits were unveiled during the West Indies training camp at Emirates Old Trafford. The training kits feature lightweight, performance-enhancing fabrics and an ultra-modern maroon, dark blue and pink design that the players love and that fans around the world will be excited to wear.

The new Test “whites” will be revealed ahead of the upcoming three-Test series against England when the West Indies will be defending the Wisden Trophy at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton (July 8-12) and then at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester (July 16-20) and July 24-28).

Castore, the fast-growing premium performance brand will supply team kits for Test, T20 Internationals (T20I) and One-Day International (ODI) games and covering the men’s, women’s and age-group teams from Under-15 level upwards. It is the Liverpool-based company’s first deal in team sports and its first move into cricket apparel.

CWI Commercial Director, Dominic Warne stated: “We know the players are excited to get their hands on the new performance training range from Castore, especially during this unique training camp. Castore have listened to the needs of our players and coaching staff to deliver a range of superb kit and we’re looking forward to revealing a special Test kit ahead of this historic Series.”

Phil Beahon, co-founder of Castore, said: “We are delighted and honoured to have been chosen by Cricket West Indies as their Official Kit Partner. Castore creates world-leading sportswear garments designed to enhance the performance of elite athletes and we are incredibly excited about the opportunity to contribute to the next chapter of history for one of the most successful international teams in cricket.”

Details of the Test kit and where to buy the new range will be announced by CWI and Castore in the next three weeks ahead of the opening Wisden Trophy Test match starting on July 8.