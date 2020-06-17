West Indies batsman Shai Hope said he is ready to transform his Test fortunes when the three-Test series against England begins on July 8.

Hope, 26, has scored 1498 Test runs in 31 matches for the West Indies at an anaemic average of 27.23. This is in stark contrast to his ODI record where he averages 52.20 in 78 matches for the West Indies.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Hope was asked why this was so.

“The simple answer is that I score more runs in ODIs and less in Tests,” he said. "Obviously, we want to change that around.

“Red-ball batting is definitely my favourite part of the game but the runs and the stats aren't exactly where we want them to be, but I'm working towards that.”

