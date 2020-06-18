Two-time World Cup-winning captain Darren Sammy, Johnson Charles and West Indies U19 Captain Kimani Melius have all been confirmed for the Dream11 St Lucia Blast, a T10 tournament set to bowl off at the Darren Sammy Cricket Grounds in St Lucia next week Tuesday, June 23.

The confirmations come as the St Lucia National Cricket Association released details of the tournament on Thursday.

Thirty matches, including a best-of-three women’s competition, are set to be played from June 23 to July 8, 2020, with two matches being played each day. Match times are 12:30 and 2:30 pm ECT respectively.

Local media entity Winners TV station will live stream and broadcasting the event, the association has said.

In addition to the West Indies trio, several other top regional players from St Lucia will also feature in the tournament that will be the first competitive sporting activity to take place in St. Lucia since the imposition of Covid-19 related restrictions in March.

