Roston Chase: 'Won't be happy if I don't get at least one century'

Roston Chase has played as much of a part as any of his team-mates in West Indies' recent improvements as a Test side. He has scored five hundred since his debut in 2016, including a six-hour rearguard against India in his second Test, and another in his last encounter with England. Two Tests before that, his eight-wicket haul condemned England to defeat in Barbados and set Jason Holder's side on their way to reclaiming the Wisden Trophy.

Chase also did his bit when West Indies won at Headingley in 2017, although that was an underwhelming tour generally as he averaged 13.33 with the bat. Perhaps that is why he has set his sights on scoring "at least one century" this time around. "Once you do well in England, I think your stock as a cricketer goes up on the international scene," he said.

"I've always wanted to score a century in England. I scored a century against England in the Caribbean, but I would love to get one in England. As I said, when you score hundreds in England, I think, as a batsman people take you more serious and rate you a bit higher. I'm looking to have a good series with the bat, score as many runs as possible. I will not be happy if I don't get at least one century."

