'Skillful' Cornwall can be Windies match winner' - Philo Wallace

Former West Indies batsman Philo Wallace believes the inclusion of spinner Rahkeem Cornwall could yet be a masterstroke if the player manages to break into the final matchday squad.

Cornwall was named as part of a 14-man squad for the tour of England, as the regional team returns to international cricket next month, for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic struck. With the series still some weeks away there is yet to be any indication of an official starting line-up, but Wallace believes any picked should include Cornwall.

“I think that Cornwall is going to be our match-winner because he is the man that is going to apply the pressure. I like him, he is skillful. He is a skillful bowler and he is smart. I think he can be the trump in England,” Wallace told the Mason and Guest radio program.

