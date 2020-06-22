Shane Dowrich: I'm a different player to three years ago

When West Indies last toured England in 2017, Shane Dowrich averaged 4.80. He struggled to adapt to the conditions, both with the bat and behind the stumps, and many onlookers surmised that Denesh Ramdin's return to the Test set-up could not come soon enough.

But since that tour, Dowrich has turned things around. He is now one of the first names on Jason Holder's team sheet, and can lay claim to being one of the best wicketkeeper-batsman in the world: since the start of 2018, no keeper has score more Test runs at a better average.

"I consider myself a different player to what I was three years ago," Dowrich said from Emirates Old Trafford, where West Indies have now been based for the best part of two weeks. "The last time I was here, it was very tough for me - it was a series that really changed around my career.

