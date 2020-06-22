Former Captain Ganga says Windies will find it challenging to beat England

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — Former West Indies Captain Daren Ganga is of the view that the Caribbean side won't get over England easily in the upcoming three-Test series, even though it has an exceptional pace bowling unit.

Ganga, now a leading cricket commentator, said the lack of practice during the long break in the sport as a result of COVID-19 and the home advantage of the hosting side, will serve as a disadvantage to the visitors.

“It is going to be a huge challenge for the West Indies to retain this Wisden Trophy, and I say that because they lack match practice,” he said on i95.5 FM's ISportsprogramme here on Thursday, adding that players who had not been on the field for months before now would need time to reach their optimal level of performance in international competition.

Although acknowledging that the English cricketers had also been affected by the pandemic-forced hiatus, Ganga said they had the advantage of playing at home

