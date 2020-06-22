Shannon Gabriel set to be added to West Indies Test squad against England

Gabriel, who was a key player in West Indies' victory over England in the Caribbean, was only named as part of the reserve squad for the tour as he was seeking to prove his fitness following an ankle injury.

But Phil Simmons, West Indies' head coach, suggested Gabriel was now "bowling as fast as I've seen him for while" and hinted that, if he came through the warm-up games, he was highly likely to be added to the 14-man Test squad.

"Yes, there is a possibility of Shannon Gabriel joining the touring party," Simmons said. "He's one of West Indies' prominent fast bowlers coming back from injury and we just had to make sure that he was fit enough to work through the tour.

"The last week he's been at full tilt and he looks fit. He looks good. He's bowling as fast as I've seen him for a while so he's ready and close enough to the Test match.

