SOLID START WITH BAT AND BALL ON OPENING DAY OF WARM-UP MATCH

Two fast bowlers and two batsmen stood out as West Indies held their first day of competitive cricket on the ongoing Sandals Tour of England. Shannon Gabriel took three wickets to mark his return from ankle surgery while Alzarri Joseph snapped up four wickets – as both bowled with genuine pace of the opening day of the three-day warm-up match at Emirates Old Trafford.

On the other side, Kraigg Brathwaite was solid as he accumulated 84, while he shared a century stand with Shai Hope, who scored a stroke-filled 83. That formed the bulk of scoring as Brathwaite’s XI closed the day 275 all out after being asked to bat first by Jason Holder’s XI. In between wicket-keeper Joshua DaSilva impressed with four catches on his first outing at the senior level.

Speaking after the day’s play assistant coach Roddy Estwick said it was a solid day of cricket as they continue preparations for the #RaiseTheBest Test Series, which bowls off on July 8 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

