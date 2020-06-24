With 390 Test wickets under his belt from 101 matches, Makhaya Ntini was one of South Africa’s greatest bowlers.

Aggressive and relentless, Ntini used sheer will to compensate for a lack of genuine pace or the ability to swing the ball. Nevertheless, in a career spanning just over a decade, he is ranked in South Africa’s top-10 bowlers of all time.

“Facing Australia in Australia and India in India has always been tough. But when it comes to bowling at the toughest batsman, Lara was just too much,” Ntini said.

Read more at SportsMax