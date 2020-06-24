Rashid Khan set for Barbados Tridents, Chris Lynn heading to St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

Australia batsman Chris Lynn, Afghanistan spin twins Rashid Khan and Qais Ahmad, and South African batsman Rilee Rossouw have been picked up by various franchises as overseas signings ahead of the CPL 2020 players' draft which is scheduled for Wednesday.

The draft, which will be a virtual event due to the Covid-19 pandemic, has attracted 537 players. The CPL is scheduled to be played between August 18 and September 10 behind closed doors in Trinidad & Tobago, subject to permission from the local government.

ESPNcricinfo understands Lynn has been signed by St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, while Rashid has been snapped up by defending champions Barbados Tridents. Rashid's Afghanistan team-mate Ahmad will play for Guyana Amazon Warriors while Rossouw has been hired by St Lucia Zouks. These signings were possible only because for the first time the CPL allowed the six franchises to sign overseas players outside of the draft.

Read more at ESPNcricinfo

0 comments