Tell me I’m wrong isn’t a call to prove myself to be a better cricket analyst than anybody else but rather, expresses the hope that all West Indians have ahead of the team’s historic bio-secure Test series against England beginning July 8.

It really is my hope that I am wrong, but after watching two days of the West Indies play against themselves at The Emirates, Old Trafford, I have seen nothing to suggest that my analysis of this team is in the wrong.

I believe this team lacks genuine superstars. The type of players who take a game by the scruff of the neck and turn it on its head.

When the West Indies beat England to come away with the Wisden Trophy in the Caribbean last time out, I was pleasantly surprised but the win took phenomenal performances over the course of the series and while I believe that this bunch of players can achieve this, at this stage of their collective careers I do not foresee that kind of consistency.

Read more at SportsMax