Gayles absence a big loss to CPL

CHRIS Gayle’s decision to opt-out of this year’s Caribbean Premier League T20 tournament is being viewed as a major blow to the “biggest party in sport.”

The talismanic Jamaican batsman decided to pull out from the August 18 to September 10 tourney citing personal reasons, just one day before the official CPL draft. He was scheduled to represent St. Lucia Zouks after a fallout with Jamaica Tallawahs following the 2019 season.

On Monday, Gayle communicated to the club that he has been unable to spend time with his family over the past few months due to regional travel restrictions courtesy coronavirus.

Throughout this duration, Gayle has been stuck in Jamaica while his family remains grounded in St Kitts. St Lucia Zouks has also confirmed Gayle’s omission.

“Chris Gayle brings everything that’s needed to a cricket match, Fun, fury, fire, flair. He will be sorely missed,” said the TKR administrator.

