REIFER COMES ALIVE WITH FANTASTIC 5 IN MAGIC SPELL

Raymon Reifer took five wickets to highlight the second day of the three-day warm-up as West Indies continue their Sandals Tour of England. The left-arm seamer showed great control of line and length as he ended with 5-60 off 13 overs at the Emirates Old Trafford on Wednesday. These excellent figures included a magical spell after lunch when he took all five wickets for just 12 runs from 11 balls.

“I was trying to hit the top of off stump and create problems for the batsman. I’ve played here in England before on the last tour (2017). I didn’t play a Test match but I played a few warm-up matches so I learned a few things and used them to my advantage today,” said Reifer, who played his only Test match in New Zealand in December 2017.

