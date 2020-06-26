BATSMEN GET RUNS ON THE BOARD IN WARM-UP DRAW

Shamarh Brooks and Shane Dowrich scored half-centuries on the final day of the three-day warm-up match on Thursday, to taste form ahead of the opening match of the #RaiseTheBat Test Series against England. Both batsmen failed in the first innings but capitalized the second time around, Brooks stroking an unbeaten 66 and Dowrich, an unbeaten 56, in Kraigg Brathwaite XI’s second innings.

Match summary: Kraigg Brathwaite’s XI 275 and 231-4 drew with Jason Holder’s XI 193 and 149-3

Left-handed opener Shane Moseley then impressed with an attractive 83 not out in the drawn encounter at Old Trafford. Brathwaite’s XI resumed the day on 99-3 but suffered an immediate setback when Roston Chase perished to the day’s third delivery, lbw to pacer Shannon Gabriel, without adding to his overnight four. However, Brooks and Dowrich came together in an unbroken 131-run, fifth-wicket stand to steer their side out of difficulty. Read more at WINDIES Cricket

