Skerritt Reported To CWI Ethics Committee

President of Cricket West Indies (CWI) Ricky Skerritt could find himself before the Justice Winston Anderson-chaired CWI Ethics Committee after a report was submitted to the body accusing him of breaches of the CWI Code of Ethics as well as a violation of the memorandum of association.

The Gleaner has been reliably informed that Justice Anderson received a report in the form of a complaint from one of the CWI directors last week, outlining several issues tantamount to breaches of CWI’s Code of Ethics, stemming from the now-controversial PKF consultants Business Situation Assessment and Financial Report.

Contents of the complaint report, which was obtained by The Gleaner, state that Skerritt violated Article 102 of the memorandum of association, allegedly “entering into a contractual engagement with PKF without the prior knowledge, approval, or authorization of the CWI board of directors.”

