Alzarri Joseph determined to work the 'weak link' tag to his advantage in the upcoming series against England.

West Indies' pace attack has been the talk of the week with Joe Root declaring the unit 'formidable' and the intra-squad warm-up game throwing up some fiery bowling spells. Alzarri Joseph, who head coach Phil Simmons identified as a key player earlier last week, might be the third wheel in the pace attack that has Shannon Gabriel, Kemar Roach and Jason Holder, but is determined to work the 'weak link' tag to his advantage.

"Obviously those three guys have a lot more experience than I do," Joseph said. "I'd think more often than not, teams would see me as the weaker link. I think my job is to come in and just back [up] those bowlers and keep the pressure on. It's not necessarily because of age, but because of the number of matches I've played compared to the other three bowlers."

